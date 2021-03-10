Short Interest in SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Increases By 6,035.6%

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 533,800 shares, an increase of 6,035.6% from the February 11th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,610,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,959. SMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About SMC Entertainment
