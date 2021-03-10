Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Grows By 26.4%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the January 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SONVY opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.70.

SONVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

