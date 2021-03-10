Short Interest in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Decreases By 17.5%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 949,100 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the January 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of STKL opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

