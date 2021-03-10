Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Drops By 17.6%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 44,159,300 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 53,594,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44,159.3 days.
Shares of TLSNF stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $4.44.
