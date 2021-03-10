Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Drops By 17.6%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 44,159,300 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 53,594,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44,159.3 days.

Shares of TLSNF stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

