Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Rises By 30.6%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the January 28th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 256.0 days.

VTTGF opened at $265.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.00. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $98.33 and a 1 year high of $265.00.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

