Short Interest in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Decreases By 18.3%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 708,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 28th total of 866,700 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $150.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $170.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $28,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,535.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,160 shares of company stock worth $6,221,361 in the last 90 days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

