Short Interest in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Decreases By 18.3%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 708,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 28th total of 866,700 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.
NASDAQ WRLD opened at $150.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $170.98.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
