ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Sells $1,840,500.00 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Thomas T. Groos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $1,840,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,109.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SSTI opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $426.33 million, a P/E ratio of 162.00, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSTI. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

