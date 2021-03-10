ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Sells $1,840,500.00 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Thomas T. Groos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $1,840,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,109.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SSTI opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $426.33 million, a P/E ratio of 162.00, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SSTI. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.
About ShotSpotter
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
