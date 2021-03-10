ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) SVP Nasim Golzadeh Sells 302 Shares

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) SVP Nasim Golzadeh sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $10,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SSTI stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. 55,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,544. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $446.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.52, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities cut ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 570.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

