ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) SVP Nasim Golzadeh Sells 302 Shares

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) SVP Nasim Golzadeh sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $10,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of SSTI stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. 55,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,544. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $446.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.52, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 570.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ShotSpotter Company Profile
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?
Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.