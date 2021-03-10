Signaturefd LLC Acquires 9,133 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 379.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 307,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,084,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 88,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 386.0% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 92,154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $31.83.

