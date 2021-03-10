Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,370 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of TTM opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.30.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

