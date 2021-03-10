Signaturefd LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WPP by 109.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 89,645 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in WPP by 11.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 298,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.11. WPP plc has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.40.

WPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

