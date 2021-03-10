Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,075,832.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,678 shares of company stock worth $8,342,723 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $188.85 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.71.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

