Simple Software Solutions Hits Market Capitalization of $173,064.88 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $173,064.88 and $29.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00029142 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000798 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,679,729 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.