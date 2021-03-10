Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Insider Barry Faber Sells 3,497 Shares of Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) insider Barry Faber sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $127,325.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. Research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.