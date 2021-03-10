Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Insider Barry Faber Sells 3,497 Shares of Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) insider Barry Faber sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $127,325.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ SBGI opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.60.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. Research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.
Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.