Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.91. 32,463,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,129,449. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 264.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

