SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Lifted to Overweight at KeyCorp

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) was upgraded by KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

SITC opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. On average, analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,567,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,654,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,339,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 889,412 shares of company stock worth $9,166,662. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

