Skycoin (SKY) Market Capitalization Achieves $45.29 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $45.29 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00004041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.48 or 0.00507610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00069681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00056182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074803 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.09 or 0.00546163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00074886 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

