SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Up 6.8%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.05. Approximately 3,274,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,269,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

SM has been the topic of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in SM Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

