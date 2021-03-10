SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Stock Price Up 3.4%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92) rose 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €50.75 ($59.71) and last traded at €50.15 ($59.00). Approximately 152,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €48.52 ($57.08).

S92 has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of €58.76 and a 200-day moving average of €48.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 156.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile (ETR:S92)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

