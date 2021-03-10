Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.29 and last traded at $56.30. Approximately 20,735,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 23,149,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.89.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,225,536.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at $67,441,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

