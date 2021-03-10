Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.29 and last traded at $56.30. Approximately 20,735,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 23,149,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.89.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,225,536.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at $67,441,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: What is range trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit