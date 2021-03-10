Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s share price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $235.47 and last traded at $230.02. Approximately 6,263,810 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,472,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.99.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

