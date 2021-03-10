Solana (SOL) Price Reaches $14.11 on Major Exchanges

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Solana has a total market capitalization of $3.77 billion and $117.56 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solana has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for $14.11 or 0.00025201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.00722561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00065066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00028544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 267,019,187 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

