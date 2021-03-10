South32 Limited (S32) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

South32 Limited (ASX:S32) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0181 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Dividend History for South32 (ASX:S32)

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit