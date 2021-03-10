Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) COO Brian K. Mccabe Sells 2,020 Shares of Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $77,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $40.03.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,404 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

