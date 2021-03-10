SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 331,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,280 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $21,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,426. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

