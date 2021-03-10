Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Spire (NYSE:SR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $69.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SR. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Get Spire alerts:

NYSE:SR opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 72.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.