Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,693 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Splunk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,027,194 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

Splunk stock opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.75.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $87,048.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

