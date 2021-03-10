Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPLK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk stock opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.