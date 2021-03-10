Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.70 (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:SLS opened at GBX 590.85 ($7.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £585.99 million and a P/E ratio of -171.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 598.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 576.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 306 ($4.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 645.06 ($8.43).
