Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.70 (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SLS opened at GBX 590.85 ($7.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £585.99 million and a P/E ratio of -171.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 598.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 576.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 306 ($4.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 645.06 ($8.43).

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

