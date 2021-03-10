Starboard Value Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 9th (OTCMKTS:SVACU)

Starboard Value Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SVACU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 9th. Starboard Value Acquisition had issued 36,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Starboard Value Acquisition stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99. Starboard Value Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,643,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,110,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,565,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,975,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

