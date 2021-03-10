State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $165.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.89 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.57.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

