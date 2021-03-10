State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRS opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

