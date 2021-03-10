State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,159 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. Equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

ARGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Argo Group International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

