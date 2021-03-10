State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 7,040 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 110.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Immunovant by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Immunovant by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Immunovant by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

