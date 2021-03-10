State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 640 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Luminex worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Luminex during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Luminex by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMNX opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s payout ratio is -190.48%.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

