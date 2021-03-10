Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Get Stellantis alerts:

STLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Stellantis to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stellantis stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellantis (STLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.