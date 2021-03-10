Stephens Boosts Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target to $25.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.85.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $25.50 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.95 million, a PE ratio of -68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 195.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 48,450 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

