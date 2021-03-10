STERIS (NYSE:STE) versus Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Head to Head Review

STERIS (NYSE:STE) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of STERIS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of STERIS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares STERIS and Eargo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS $3.03 billion 4.86 $407.61 million $5.64 30.61 Eargo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than Eargo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for STERIS and Eargo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS 0 2 3 0 2.60 Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00

STERIS presently has a consensus price target of $213.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.66%. Eargo has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.62%. Given STERIS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe STERIS is more favorable than Eargo.

Profitability

This table compares STERIS and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS 13.97% 14.44% 9.32% Eargo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

STERIS beats Eargo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions. It also provides capital equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services. This segment offers its products and services to acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and GI clinics. The Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions and managed services, such as instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; custom process improvement consulting services; and outsourced instrument sterile processing services to acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings. The Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier and sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers through a network of approximately 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

