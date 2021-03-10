Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SFIX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stitch Fix from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -86.37 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $3,346,602.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,483,065.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,571.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,498,910. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

