Stock Buyback Program Initiated by Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.77. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $115.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

