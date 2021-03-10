Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,453 call options on the company. This is an increase of 260% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,514 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

NASDAQ ORBC traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 52,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,882. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $643.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.39.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,231 shares of company stock worth $1,510,513. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 107.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 594,614 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after buying an additional 494,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 568.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 343,518 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,352,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $1,931,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

