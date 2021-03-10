Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $71.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STOK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Wedbush cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $78,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,109. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

