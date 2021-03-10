Storj Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Storj has a total market cap of $171.84 million and approximately $20.42 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Storj has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storj Profile

STORJ is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,483,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

Storj Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

