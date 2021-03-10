Streamr Hits Market Capitalization of $94.42 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $94.42 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00055440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.42 or 0.00773133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00030079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00040501 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,634,994 tokens. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars.

