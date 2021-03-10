Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1,694.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,476,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,747 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 957,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $7,989,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after buying an additional 558,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 941,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 444,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

NYSE:INN opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.