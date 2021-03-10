Sumo Logic (SUMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Sumo Logic to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sumo Logic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sumo Logic stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.10.
About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.
