Sumo Logic (SUMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Sumo Logic to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sumo Logic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUMO. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

