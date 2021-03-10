Super Zero Protocol Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $33.23 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,823.50 or 0.03306146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00021887 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,989,180 coins and its circulating supply is 309,552,741 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

