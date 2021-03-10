Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

