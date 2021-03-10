Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Announces Earnings Results

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Surface Oncology stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.28. 59,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,234. The company has a market capitalization of $336.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $14.40.
A number of research firms have commented on SURF. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
About Surface Oncology
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.
