Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Announces Earnings Results

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.28. 59,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,234. The company has a market capitalization of $336.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

A number of research firms have commented on SURF. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,723,405 shares of company stock valued at $31,048,035. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

