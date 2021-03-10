Surgery Partners (SGRY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 3.18.

SGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

